LOS ANGELES, April 12 — Euphoria actor and former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In an exclusive interview with People published on Thursday, he shared: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Despite the diagnosis, the 52-year-old said he plans to continue working.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he said. Season 3 of the hit HBO drama is set to begin filming on April 14.

ALS affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, eventually impairing a person’s ability to walk, talk, eat, and breathe.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association estimates most patients live three to five years after diagnosis, though some, like the late scientist Stephen Hawking, live much longer.

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple, who share daughters Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13, had previously filed for divorce in 2018 but reportedly moved to dismiss the petition earlier this year.

Dane concluded his announcement with a request for privacy.

“I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time,” he added.

Other public figures who’ve battled ALS include musicians Roberta Flack and John Driskell Hopkins, and actor Kenneth Mitchell.