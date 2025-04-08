KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Nothing beats vibing to Indian music legend Ilaiyaraaja’s songs while sipping a hot drink on a cold, rainy night. That was exactly what the maestro’s fans got at his latest concert.

The heavy downpour did not deter over 8,000 fans from thronging the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil for the Raaja Rhapsody concert last Saturday.

Covered in plastic ponchos, the fans weathered the rain in anticipation of the maestro performing along with his 70-piece orchestra, comprising musicians from Tamil Nadu, India and Budapest, Hungary.

The skies cleared, making way for a nostalgic night, as soon as Ilaiyaraaja began rendering Janani Janani from Thaai Moogambigai (1982).

And for nearly five hours after that, the 81-year-old belted out his iconic hits back-to-back with prominent playback singers, such as SP Charan, Madhu Balakrishnan, Karthik, and Yugendran Vasudevan, joining him.

The concert predominantly featured all-time hits from cult classic films of legendary actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, such as Vikram (1986), Thalapathi (1991) and Hey Ram (2000).

The electrifying performances of the title songs of Vikram and Hey Ram left the crowd wanting more.

Ilaiyaraaja also paid tribute to the late actor Vijayakanth with an orchestral rendition of Chatriyan’s (1990) background score, followed by him singing the Yezhaigal Vaazha song from Poonthotta Kaavalkaran (1988).

Vijayakanth passed away in December 2023 following a prolonged illness.

Several other songs from the actor’s films, including the evergreen hit Rasathi Unna from Vaidehi Kathirunthal (1984), were also performed.

The Raaja Rhapsody concert, organised by Pink Creative Agency, marked Ilaiyaraaja’s third concert in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Pink Creative Agency

Recollecting an interesting account, Ilaiyaraaja said the song drew wild elephants to gather outside a theatre at a small village in Tamil Nadu when the movie was running in theatres.

The maestro also presented a musical ode to the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam as his son SP Charan reminisced about the enduring friendship between both legends.

Balasubrahmanyam passed away while receiving treatment for Covid-19 in September 2020.

SP Charan (right), rendered several songs of his late father, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, at the concert. — Picture courtesy of Pink Creative Agency

Many of his iconic songs were performed at the concert, including Kaathalin Deepam Ondru from Thambikku Entha Ooru (1984), Keladi Kanmanii from Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal (1989), and the friendship anthem Kaattukuyilu Manasukkule from Thalapathi (1991).

Born Gnanathesigan on June 3, 1943, in Tamil Nadu, Ilaiyaraaja debuted as a music composer in the 1976 film Annakili and has won five National Awards to date.

Fondly hailed as "Isaignani” by his fans, Ilaiyaraaja has sung over 400 songs and composed over 7,800 songs in nine languages. — Picture courtesy of Pink Creative Agency

He is also the first Asian composer to record a symphony with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London and is credited for inventing a new Carnatic raga called Panchamukhi.

The Raaja Rhapsody concert, organised by Pink Creative Agency, was Ilaiyaraaja’s third live performance in Malaysia.