KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The three radio announcers from Era FM breakfast show are back on duty after being put on leave after an incident involving a video that went viral, to the point it prompted an investigation from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy of the 3 Pagi Era breakfast show are back on duty, the station confirmed in a statement.

The statement made no previous mention as to why the announcers were put on leave, instead emphasising that they had gotten feedback from listeners who missed the trio’s presence and their excitement on hearing of their return to the airwaves today.

Thee three announcers had previously apologised after public uproar over a video uploaded to the station’s media channel.

It depicted Azad mocking the way Hindu devotees enter a trance while fulfilling their vows.

Voices in the background, presumably his colleagues could be heard chanting “Vel, Vel!” and laughing in response to Azad’s antics.

While the announcers, besides being placed on leave by their management, did not face any penalties, the station was fined RM250,000 under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for uploading what was deemed offensive content on the Era FM official TikTok account.