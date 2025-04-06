KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Actor Rozaidi Abdul Jamil, better known as Zed Zaidi, has committed to a fitness regimen to prepare for his role in an upcoming uniformed forces film that is set to begin filming soon.

Now looking fitter and more energetic, Zed Zaidi, 45, said he is currently undergoing intensive training, as well as working hard to change his lifestyle and become more disciplined.

His physical transformation signalling his readiness to be active again on the silver screen after having been “quiet” for some time, the actor said for the role in the upcoming film, he needs to lose weight and improve his fitness.

“As a professional actor, I take this responsibility (to lose weight) seriously to give my best performance. This character requires me to be in top physical condition. I’ve been doing a lot of physical training to ensure I have the stamina needed to embody this role,” he told Bernama.

Zed Zaidi, who is also the Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) president, said he has so far lost about 10 kilogrammes and aims to bring his weight down to 80 kg.

“I spend an hour a day training intensively at the gym or jogging. I also control my diet by avoiding sugary foods.

“I’m also consuming my own nutritional product. So, I am my own testimony to the effectiveness of my product and so far, it has helped me lose weight faster,” he said.

Zed Zaidi said his positive transformation has caught the attention of many directors and producers who see his dedication as a valuable asset.

“Actually, I never stopped acting but most of the roles I received before were minor ones or cameo appearances. Hopefully, this transformation marks the beginning of a more active return to the industry.

“I can’t deny that my new, fitter appearance has not only improved my health but also opened up more opportunities in the acting world,” he said.

When asked about his dream role, Zed Zaidi said he wished to portray a gangster character.

“I have long wanted to take on a truly challenging role, such as that of a gangster with complex emotional and physical dimensions. Previously, I kept my hair long, hoping to get an offer to play a gangster but it didn’t happen,” he said.

The ‘Gila-Gila Pengantin Remaja’ actor is currently actively involved in the insurance and road tax business through his company KawKaw.My, and is also planning to launch a health and fitness product.

“I want to share my (physical) transformation journey with more people. Health is one’s most valuable asset and I hope to inspire others who want to change their lifestyle for the better,” he said. — Bernama