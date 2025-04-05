KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Back in August last year, one of the worst-kept secrets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was confirmed — yes, Florence Pugh was in Malaysia shooting for Thunderbolts*. Yes, she did jump off Merdeka 118.

Now, Marvel Studios have revealed how that happened — and more importantly, how Pugh conquered her fears in a behind-the-scenes featurette to drum up hype for the upcoming film.

“Of any stunt in any movie, this is amazing. How many times do you see someone throwing themselves off a building?

“It's strange how zen... I feel,” said Pugh, who played Yelena Belova the Black Widow successor, in the video on YouTube.

Pugh could be seen practising first with a harness, while the skyline of Kuala Lumpur could be seen at her back from the top of the world’s second-tallest building.

She was then showing doing a BASE jump, free-falling with the country’s capital a serene backdrop.

Thunderbolts* is set to be the MCU’s take on The Dirty Dozen and Suicide Squad, which features a group of anti-heroes that go on missions for the American government.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross.