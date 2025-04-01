LOS ANGELES, Aprl 1 — Wile E. Coyote is finally catching a break as the previously shelved Looney Tunes film Coyote vs Acme has secured a new distributor.

According to the Associated Press, Ketchup Entertainment announced on Monday that it has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the film from Warner Bros. for an undisclosed sum.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” said Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment.

“Coyote vs Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation.”

Warner Bros originally shelved the film in 2023, opting for a tax write-off instead of releasing it, a move that sparked backlash from fans and creatives.

Unlike Coyote vs Acme, Warner Bros has not revived two other completed films, Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, which remain unreleased.

Directed by Dave Green and based on a New Yorker article by Ian Frazier, Coyote vs Acme follows Wile E. Coyote as he sues the Acme Corporation for its malfunctioning products.

The film, a mix of live-action and animation, features John Cena and Will Forte in key roles.

Ketchup Entertainment reportedly paid around US$50 million (RM221 million) for the film, which cost US$70 million to produce, and recently released another Looney Tunes film dropped by Warner Bros, The Day the Earth Blew Up, which has earned US$8.2 million in three weeks.