KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — With its witty lyrics, creative composition, and catchy melody, Douglas Lim’s Raya song Aidilfitri di Malaysia is both entertaining and a subtle reflection of unity in the country.

Blending humour with a light-hearted touch, the song celebrates Malaysia’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity, embodying the nation’s spirit of togetherness.

Lim, 47, said the main objective of the music video was to extend Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to the Malay community while also making the celebration more festive as fellow Malaysians.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the process of composing this song, especially brainstorming and exchanging ideas with friends from different backgrounds. This song is also a tribute to the classic Raya songs that are well-loved,” he told Bernama.

He added that the spirit of unity is already ingrained in Malaysians, making them naturally resonate with a music video that showcases diversity.

“To me, unity in Malaysia comes naturally because we constantly interact with friends of different races at work, shopping malls, and eateries.

“It’s just that sometimes, misunderstandings between races receive more attention in the news, even though they are rare and often minor issues,” said Lim, who is also joined by Murty and Chelsia Ng as his duet partners.

When asked about the challenge of balancing entertainment and unity elements in the music video, the actor explained that it all came about organically.

“This was just a fun project with my friends. It appears to highlight unity because the singers come from different backgrounds, including Malay friends living abroad. I’m simply showcasing the reality of Malaysia, where diversity naturally exists,” he said.

Lim hopes the song will ignite the festive spirit of Aidilfitri among non-Malays and encourage more people to appreciate and take part in the celebration.

“Although I didn’t set out to create a song about unity, after reading the comments and feedback, I’m happy to see that many people feel that warmth. This is our country, where people of all races come together to celebrate Hari Raya,” he said.

According to Bernama’s observations, the music video has already garnered over 662,000 views on the comedian’s Instagram and 342,000 views on his YouTube channel, @TheDouglasLim, within just seven days of its release.

Apart from Lim, several other Chinese groups have also produced Raya songs and music videos, including 3P and 1119 Dance House Crew, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations. — Bernama