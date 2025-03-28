KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Despite controversy over its story changes, CGI reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs, and the lead actress’s criticism of the original, Snow White has managed to secure the No. 2 spot at Malaysia’s box office. However, it couldn’t topple Ne Zha 2, which continues to dominate at No. 1.

For Harry Potter fans, Goblet of Fire is now screening in cinemas, while those in the mood for clever storytelling should check out the British crime drama Adolescence on Netflix.

From movies and series to music and books, there’s no shortage of entertainment — Malay Mail has curated the best picks for your weekend!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (March 20 to 23)

Ne Zha 2 Snow White Locked Novocaine Mickey 17 Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire You Are the Apple of My Eye Desa Mati the Movie Captain America: Brave New World Perusu

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (March 17 to 23)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Adolescence: Limited Series When Life Gives You Tangerines: Limited Series Solo Leveling: Season 1 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Upin&Ipin: Season 18 Wolf King: Season 1 Connection: Season 1 Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story: Season 1 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar Ms. Rachel: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 Shows)

Bidaah Undercover High School The Witch Study Group Running Man (2025) Times Up Sayang Taxi Driver 2 The Art of Negotiation Gadis Masa Only for Love 以爱为营

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (March 19 to 26)

JENNIE — like JENNIE Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) yung kai — blue Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita MikkyZia — Aku Dah Lupa (w/ F4dli) Kendrick Lamar — luther The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Mimifly — Serumpun Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (March 19 to 26)

Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Meriah Lain Macam Mimifly — Serumpun NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Imran Ajmain — Seribu Tahun Lagi MikkyZia, F4dli — Aku Dah Lupa Insomniacks — Reminiscence

Source: kworb.net and Spotify (1) and (2)

Top 10 books of the week (March 14 to March 20)

Fiction

Library of Lost Hearts by NF Afrina (N. Afrina) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Fourth Estate) Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang (William Morrow) Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) Babel by RF Kuang (Collins) Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow (Delacorte Press) Deep End by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

Non-Fiction

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) The Not To-Do List by Rolf Dobelli (Atlantic Books) I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: 30th Anniversary Edition by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene (Viking) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Rumah Untuk Alie by Lenn Liu (Media Inspirasi Nusantara Sdn Bhd) Dia Imamku by Siti Rosmizah (Siti Rosmizah Publication SDN BHD) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Badi by Hafizuddin Ghazali (Fixi) Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Iman Publication) Janji Izekiel by Aisyahros (Manes Wordworks) Diam-diam Suka Kamu by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH