KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — After nearly five decades, veteran singer DJ Dave, is once again brightening up Hari Raya Aidilfitri with a new song Meriah Syawal.

The song not only adds to the joy of Syawal but also brings back memories of his iconic Raya song, Menjelang Hari Raya, which remains close to fans’ hearts to this day.

Meriah Syawal, produced in just six days, is accompanied by a music video showcasing the beauty of tradition, the charm of village life and the joy of celebrating with family.

Explaining how the idea for the song came about, the 77-year-old singer, whose real name is Datuk Irwan Shah Abdullah, said the melody spontaneously came to him after sahur earlier this month.

“After that, I wondered if I would have enough time to record it. With the support and encouragement of my wife, I managed to complete the song... from writing the lyrics and composing the melody to recording and producing the music video.

“My only wish is to give a meaningful gift to my fans for the festive season. I want to present something fresh and meaningful, especially for the younger generation,” he told Bernama.

DJ Dave said what makes the song even more special is the involvement of children in the recording, adding a lively atmosphere and bringing back the nostalgic spirit of past Raya celebrations.

“I want my music to be a bridge between the old and new generations, reviving the meaningful joy of Raya. The song is very simple and its lyrics are short,” he said, adding that the music video was filmed around Kuala Lumpur.

The singer of Maafkanlah and Ku Tak Ingin Menangis Lagi added that to preserve the authenticity of local culture, the song features traditional musical instruments such as the rebana and angklung, giving an authentic touch to the festive melody.

He hopes the song will be well received by fans of all generations.

“I want Meriah Syawal to become one of the iconic songs played every Hari Raya, just like the classic songs that remain cherished through the years,” he said.

The music video will be available on DJ Dave’s official YouTube channel starting tomorrow night. — Bernama