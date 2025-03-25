KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — It is safe to say that Malaysia has no shortage of new Hari Raya songs this year as local artists are flocking to release theirs.

Aside from a whole Raya EP and music videos (MV) with amazing Aidilfitri visuals, we also got some new releases by local legends such as Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Dayang Nurfaizah.

Here are 10 new Hari Raya song releases that could help put you and your loved ones in the mood to begin Hari Raya preparations.

1. Iman Troye’s Hari Raya EP

Iman Troye has released not one but a total of five Hari Raya songs this year through her EP: Janji Raya.

Her Hari Raya songs rollout began on February 14 where she dropped an emotional Raya ballad titled Selendang Ibunda which touches on what it’s like celebrating Hari Raya without your loved ones.

Just five days later on February 19, Iman released another track titled Raya Kan, this time featuring Indonesian dangdut singer Angga Dermawan, acting as Iman’s boyfriend in the music video, who came to celebrate Hari Raya with her at her hometown in Malaysia.

This is then followed by the release of Raya ya ya featuring cosmetic entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri where its MV has garnered over a million views since released on February 24 and on February 28, Iman dropped Janji Happy Hari Raya featuring a slew of local singers including Naim Daniel, Dalia Farhana, Zubir Khan and Alya Mardien.

Her last Raya track titled Salam Salam Lebaran is the latest one to be added on her EP which was released on March 6.

2. 1119 - Raya Ria

Malaysian dance house 1119 is elevating the spirit of unity through their first ever Hari Raya single which fuses traditional music with a contemporary dance pop twist.

The dance group who’s known for performing famous K-pop choreography in public, believes that unity amongst races is the country’s biggest strength, and although the majority of the group members are Chinese, they also believe that music and dancing is a universal language that could bring everyone together.

In the MV, the group does not only showcase their energetic dance moves while clad in traditional Raya attires but also manages to portray a very ‘Kampung’ like Hari Raya celebrations.

3. Dayang Nurfaizah - Jodoh Hari Raya

Award-winning songstress Dayang Nurfaizah is back with an elegant and classy Raya track titled Jodoh Hari Raya where its nostalgic elements in the music and Dayang’s soothing vocals could fill up a room with warmth.

4. Fazura and Syasya Rizal - Pum Pang Raya

Actress and TV personality Fazura had surprised Malaysians with her collaboration with ex-Dolla member Syasya Rizal through their Hari Raya song Pum Pang Raya.

The song which was released on March 6 also marks Syasya’s comeback as a solo singer after her exit from the local girl group last year.

5. Waris - Pulanglah Berhari Rayo

Negeri Sembilan rapper Waris showcased the harmonious tunes of traditional instruments and pantun in his raya song Pulanglah Berhari Rayo featuring local musicians Ujang, Aizad Karim, Aliff Haaqimi and Pak Long Amy along with vocals by Fuad Nasir, Gomok Gahai and Dzulfaqar Dzolkifley.

Aside from showcasing the beauty of Malaysia’s countryside, the MV also features traditional instruments such as the cak lempong, gambus, seruling and angklung.

6. Floor 88 and Baby Shima - Lagi Lagi Tak Dapat Raya

Local band Floor 88 and dangdut singer Baby Shima has come up with an upbeat raya song titled Lagi Lagi Tak Dapat Raya where the MV shows the band members and Baby Shima resorting to selling lemang as a way to find extra income to celebrate Hari Raya.

However the group, who went into a jungle to find some bamboo for their lemang, get lost and had to go through several supernatural experiences before finding a way out.

The MV also saw one of Floor 88’s members taking jabs at Aliff Syukri by dressing up in a tight blue spandex, similar to the one seen worn by Aliff in his 2023 Raya song Chu Ku Chuk Raya.

7. Daiyan Trisha and Alfie Zumi - Jom Raya

Actress and singer Daiyan Trisha teamed up with up and coming singer Alfie Zumi for their Raya jingle titled Jom Raya.

The modernised Raya song also featured Kasih Iris Leona, the daughter of local veteran actor Azhar Sulaiman along with the backdrop of an urban Hari Raya celebration.

8. Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza - Raya Nak Ke Mana

You know it’s a good season for Hari Raya songs when even our Biduanita Negara (National Songstress), Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza joined in the fun.

Bringing in the nostalgic musical elements of Zapin, paired with Siti’s iconic voice, Raya Nak Ke Mana deserves that spot on your Hari Raya playlist just like how Anta Permana deserves its spot on British monarch King Charles III’s personal playlist.

Another fun fact: the Raya Nak Ke Mana was also composed by local singer Aisha Retno along with her younger brother RADi.

9. Hael Husaini and Nadeera - Meriah Lain Macam

After making waves at this year’s Anugerah Juara Lagu, local singer Nadeera has teamed up with singer and producer Hael Husaini for their Hari Raya jingle titled Meriah lain Macam.

The MV with catchy Raya tunes which was released just about a week ago has now been viewed over a million times on Youtube and it is currently the number one trending video on Malaysia’s Youtube.

10. Amir Jahari featuring Beto Kusyairi - Hari Mulia

Award winning singer Amir Jahari has put forth a rather tranquilising Raya song this year titled Hari Mulia that focuses on spreading love and affection.

The song, which also features famous Malaysian actor Beto Kusyairi, was actually tailored by Amir specifically to suit Beto’s vocal range.

The two of them had become close friends especially after the success of the 2023 Imaginur film where Beto was the lead while Amir came out with the hit OST Hasrat.