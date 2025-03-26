GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — A local film titled Mamu Georgetown is set to shine a spotlight on Penang by showcasing the beauty and unique culture of the northern state.

Film director Zulkifli Abu Hassan said the production team will begin shooting at 30 locations across Penang on May 7.

“We have over 40 Malaysian influencers and TikTokers as main actors and actresses for the film to introduce the lifestyle and culture of Penang,” he said at the official launch to kick off the filming of the show.

The film will follow the story of a “mamu” — a colloquial term in Penang referring to an older Indian-Muslim man — and will highlight Penang’s cultural heritage, including boria performances.

“We want to showcase boria and mamu in Penang,” he said.

He said the film will resemble a Bollywood production, blending humour, love and tragedy.

Zulkifli said the film is estimated to cost about RM970,000.

“We hope to see a revenue of RM30 to RM60 million upon the release of the movie in cinemas nationwide,” he said.

Revised: Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated the launch at Komtar, congratulated the production team from Stylo Signature (M) Sdn Bhd for producing the film.

“I hope this film will not only be another artistic work in the film industry, but also serve to highlight the uniqueness of the culture, heritage and beauty of Penang, particularly George Town, to a wider audience,” he said.

He said the film industry has the potential to attract more visitors to Penang and support the state's efforts to become a 'film-friendly state'.

“This move will open up more opportunities for film, drama, and even documentary productions, both from within and outside the country, to film in Penang,” he said.