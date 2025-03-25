ALBUQUERQUE, March 25 — Authorities have released redacted body camera footage from outside the home of actor Gene Hackman, where he and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in late February.

The footage shows deputies speaking with two workers who had called authorities after seeing someone lying on the floor inside the home, according to a report published by the Associated Press today.

With no signs of forced entry or suspicious circumstances, the deputies inquired about the possibility of a gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning, but the workers dismissed the idea.

“Something’s not right,” one of the workers said.

Investigators later ruled out any fatal gas leaks, deepening the mystery surrounding the couple’s deaths.

The case was resolved about a week later when medical examiners confirmed that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s, while Arakawa succumbed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released only a portion of the footage.

A New Mexico court last week granted a temporary restraining order preventing the release of any images or videos from inside the home, following a petition from Hackman’s estate to protect the family’s privacy.

Workers who maintained the couple’s property told investigators that Hackman and Arakawa valued their privacy, with one describing Arakawa as particularly private.

The footage also briefly shows one of the couple’s dogs running through the wooded hills on their property near Santa Fe.

A man who identified himself as a dog trainer said the couple were very fond of their pets.

“There’s toys everywhere around the property,” he said.

In a separate video, Arakawa’s hairdresser told investigators that she frequently brought her dogs with her, with the smallest one often accompanying her to the salon.

That dog was later found inside a crate near Arakawa’s body.

A report from the state Department of Agriculture’s veterinary lab indicated it likely died from dehydration and starvation.

Hackman’s daughter, Elizabeth Hackman, told authorities she wanted the deceased dog to be cremated and was referred to a local animal shelter to discuss options.