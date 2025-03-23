HONG KONG, March 23 — “Highly concerned” about misprinted information on Coldplay concert tickets, Hong Kong authorities have ordered ticketing agent Cityline to provide remedial measures, including refunding handling fees, news agency Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

Coldplay will perform at Kai Tak Stadium on April 8, 9, 11, and 12 as part of its Music of the Spheres world tour and tickets for the first three shows sold out within minutes in October, with some resold at inflated prices.

“This time limit and geographical restriction on exchanging tickets has single-handedly increased the cost for consumers to get another ticket,” wrote a Xiohongshu user named Momo.

“[Cityline] hasn’t laid out compensation plans for cross-border consumers’ additional travelling fees and losses from hindrances to their work.”

Cityline announced that affected standing-room tickets priced at HK$1,399 (US$180 or RM795.60) must be exchanged for new ones, initially providing only seven exchange locations.

Following government intervention, additional sites were added, including cross-border bus stations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, with exchanges allowed until showtime.

The mishap led to 17 complaints filed with the Consumer Council and a flood of criticism on Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui’s Xiaohongshu account.

CNA reported mainland Chinese fans expressed frustration over the inconvenience, with one user urging, “Minister Law, please take some time out for the Cityline ticket exchange saga.”

Cityline has previously faced complaints, including a ticketing glitch for ComplexCon that affected at least nine customers and HK$39,479 (RM22,451.37) in purchases.

The company also denied irregularities in ticket sales for K-pop group NJZ, formerly called NewJeans.



