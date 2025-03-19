KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — US music festival Lollapalooza has unveiled its star-studded lineup for 2025, with TWICE set to headline alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, and A$AP Rocky.

The Chicago-based festival, scheduled for July 31 to August 3 at Grant Park, will also feature performances from BOYNEXTDOOR, Xdinary Heroes, KickFlip, KATSEYE, and wave to earth, among others.

Other notable acts on this year’s lineup include Korn, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Rüfüs Du Sol, and Luke Combs, further highlighting the festival’s diverse mix of genres and star power.

Lollapalooza, one of the largest annual music festivals in the US, is known for bringing together top international artists across various genres.

Tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale tomorrow.