KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — As the excitement surrounding Raya songs heats up in the second week of Ramadan, it’s not just mainstream artistes joining the fray.

Fashion designers, too, are joining the festive celebrations with their own Raya-themed music, as seen with the debut song Si Gadis Lebaran by the designer duo from FM Group, Farel Mikhail and Jonathan Kok.

While fashion designers rarely venture into songwriting, Farel and Jonathan see this as an exciting challenge beyond the world of fashion. They also credit entrepreneur and controversial Raya song singer Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman as their inspiration.

“People can say whatever they want-we’re taking inspiration from Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri, who dares to try new things. No matter what critics say, he keeps singing.

“He is our inspiration. The passion and courage he displays on social media have motivated us and others who may hesitate to take risks,” they told Bernama recently.

Speaking about Si Gadis Lebaran, Farel, who penned the lyrics, shared that the song is performed by rising artiste Alif Azman. It tells the story of a stylish and elegant woman who radiates charm, especially when dressed in traditional Malay attire.

With an upbeat melody, Farel said the song was inspired by Malaysia’s national songstress, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who embodies Malay grace and cultural pride.

“Datuk Seri Siti is the epitome of a refined Malay woman-graceful, soft-spoken, and deeply rooted in tradition. She has also recorded numerous iconic Raya songs that remain fan favourites.

“More importantly, she continues to uphold Malay culture wherever she goes, both locally and internationally. Despite her decades-long career, she has never strayed from her cultural roots,” he said.

The music video for Si Gadis Lebaran, co-composed by Tya Amida, is now available on all GMM Music social media platforms. — Bernama