SEOUL, March 11 — South Korean singer Wheesung has been found dead, Yonhap News reported citing police yesterday.

The 43-year-old’s body was discovered at his home in Seoul, less than a month after actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead after her career had taken a hit following a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Police were not immediately available for comment. — Reuters

If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).