SINGAPORE, March 10 — Lady Gaga is set to return to Singapore with four concerts at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24, marking her only stop in Asia for this tour.

Ticket pre-sales begin on March 18, while general sales open on March 21, giving fans a chance to secure seats early.

According to The Straits Times, Minister Edwin Tong credited the Kallang Alive Sport Management team for working closely with Live Nation to bring the pop icon to Singapore.

“This is what we had envisioned for the Kallang Alive Masterplan – to develop a top-tier sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub,” Tong said in a statement.

The National Stadium, which can accommodate 55,000 to 60,000 people, will host Gaga’s largest-ever concerts in Singapore.

Lady Gaga last performed in Singapore in 2012 at the Indoor Stadium and previously played at Fort Canning Park, Clarke Quay, and Marina Bay Sands in earlier years.