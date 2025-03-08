KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — NEON Music Festival (NMF) 2025 is set to light up KL Base in Sungai Besi here on April 11, featuring world-class deejays Hardwell and ARTBAT and a special Progressive House collaboration.

The festival, organised by NEON Projects Sdn Bhd, marks Hardwell’s return to Malaysia after seven years and fans anticipate hits like ‘Spaceman’ and his latest ‘Big Room Techno’ sound.

“We are excited to bring Hardwell back and their new sound is a game-changer. We aim to deliver an unforgettable festival experience,” NEON Projects said in a statement yesterday.

Making their regional debut, Ukrainian duo ARTBAT will showcase their immersive audio-visual show ‘UPPERGROUND’.

NEON Projects said the occasion marks an essential collaboration, with DUBVISION, Matisse & Sadko, and Third Party coming together for an exclusive back-to-back-to-back (b3b) performance.

In addition to the performances, attendees will enjoy immersive LED displays and engaging real-time graphics, as well as laser shows, interactive art installations and dedicated photo opportunities to enhance the experience.

Tickets start at RM268 and can be reserved at www.neonmusicfestival.asia. For updates, follow @neonmusicfestival on Instagram and Facebook. — Bernama