LOS ANGELES, March 1 — New details are emerging about the upcoming spinoff of the TV show The Office. The famous American show will be back with one of the original actors. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez, will reprise his role as the accountant, making him the only one from the former cast to sign on with the new project to date.

Fans of the cult series The Office will be happy to know that the sequel to the American version is taking shape with the return of Oscar Martinez, the accountant of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, played by Oscar Nuñez. The 66-year-old actor was part of the original cast starting with the first episode, broadcast on NBC in 2005, until the last one aired in 2013, a total of nine seasons.

Although he is the first member of the original cast to join this new project, Oscar Nuñez will not be at the centre of the plot, according to Deadline.

This spinoff will focus on the search for a new subject for the documentary film crew who filmed the day-to-day office life at Dunder Mifflin and interviewed its employees. This time, the crew will follow the adventures of a newsroom trying to revive a historic newspaper in the American Midwest. The role of Oscar Nuñez has yet to be detailed

In addition to Oscar Nuñez, the cast includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Eric Rahill, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim and Tracy Letts.

According to some sources, the title of the new TV show could be The Paper, adopting the mockumentary style that made the original so successful.

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, creators of The Office, will be executive producers. They will be joined by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, co-creators of this new series, developed for the Peacock platform.

As for the cult series originally launched in the United Kingdom, two adaptations — in Mexico and South Africa — were announced in 2024.

The fact that a new take on The Office is in the works reinforces the trend of iconic series from the 2000s returning to our screens. Following Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That, upcoming new content from the universes of Scrubs and One Tree Hill have also been announced for the small screen. — ETX Studio