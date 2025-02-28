KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 – Indonesian electro-punk duo Sukatani has gained widespread attention after removing one of their satirical songs from digital streaming platforms and issuing a public apology to the Indonesian police.

But how did the band get in the spotlight in the first place?

Sukatani’s rise to fame

The controversy began on February 20 when the band deleted its 2023 track Bayar Bayar Bayar and apologised in a video posted on social media.

In the video, the band, known for performing in balaclavas, revealed their identities for the first time.

Guitarist and producer Muhammad Syifa Al Lufti (also know as Alectroguy) and vocalist Novi Citra Indriyati (Twister Angel) also addressed their apology to Indonesia’s national police chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, stating that the song was aimed at corrupt officers.

The video sparked public outcry, leading the Indonesian National Police’s Professional and Security Division to launch an investigation into six officers from the Central Java Regional Police’s Directorate of Cyber Crimes for allegedly intimidating the duo, according to CNN Indonesia.

On February 20, the police posted on their official X account that they welcomed constructive criticism and recognised the importance of freedom of expression in a democratic society.

Following the video’s release, social media users rallied behind Sukatani, with the hashtag #KamiBersamaSukatani trending on social media.

The song Bayar Bayar Bayar was also played at the recent Indonesia Gelap (“Dark Indonesia”) protests, where students demonstrated against budget cuts and government policies they feared would erode social support systems.

Bayar Bayar Bayar by Sukatani Punk live on Aksi Kamisan today pic.twitter.com/AZ4Ji6syuj — F. (@sunflowred) February 20, 2025

Para peserta #AksiKamisan ke-852 menyanyikan lagu ‘Bayar Bayar Bayar’ milik band Punk #Sukatani. Hal ini merespons unggahan video permintaan maaf terbuka band Sukatani kepada institusi Polri lantaran lagu tersebut mengandung lirik tentang oknum polisi yang melakukan pelanggaran.... pic.twitter.com/9n0KkbRflU — KBR (@beritaKBR) February 20, 2025

Who is Sukatani?

Formed in late 2022, Sukatani is part of Indonesia’s new wave of punk bands emerging from Purbalingga, in Central Java.

They are known for songs addressing social injustice, particularly issues affecting farmers. Their name can be read as “love to farm” in Indonesian.

The band, recognisable for their striking balaclavas, has previously distributed vegetables at performances as a gesture of solidarity with agricultural communities.

Their debut album, Gelap Gempita, released in July 2023, features eight tracks, including the now-removed Bayar Bayar Bayar.

Their 1980s-inspired post-punk sound has resonated with fans across Indonesia.

The timing of the apology video coincided with the nationwide Indonesia Gelap protests on February 22 and 23.

Thousands of students took to the streets in multiple cities, opposing policies introduced by President Prabowo Subianto.

Protesters played Bayar Bayar Bayar during demonstrations, further amplifying Sukatani’s case.

Beyond student activists, Sukatani has received support from high-profile figures and organisations, including popular singer Melly Goeslaw, Indonesia’s National Commission on Human Rights, and Malaysian activist and punk fan Fahmi Reza.

Seni adalah senjata yang bisa menggugat penguasa.Solidaritas untuk Sukatani dari Malaysia #KamiBersamaSukatani pic.twitter.com/GRrU4RVxsZ — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) February 21, 2025

Twister Angel’s sacking

Amid the controversy, it was reported that Twister Angel lost her job as a teacher at an Islamic elementary school.

Indonesian news portal DetikJateng revealed that she was dismissed from her position at Mutiara Hati Integrated Islamic Elementary School in Banjarnegara, Central Java.

However, the school’s administration clarified that her dismissal, which took place on February 6, was unrelated to the song.

Instead, the school claimed that she had violated the institution’s code of ethics, including her decision not to cover her head with the hijab outside of school hours.

Sukatani’s future and where to find them

Despite the backlash, Sukatani has not faced legal action but has sought legal representation.

The band has resumed live performances, appearing at the Crowd Noise concert in Central Java on February 22.

While they acknowledged their supporters during the show, they did not perform Bayar Bayar Bayar, despite audience requests.

Although the track has been removed from official platforms, it continues to circulate online, shared by fans.

For those discovering Sukatani, their debut album Gelap Gempita serves as an introduction, along with the official music video for their song Alas Wirasaba, available on YouTube.

Although the song has been removed from the band’s official pages and streaming platforms, Bayar Bayar Bayar can still be found and shared online by other social media users.