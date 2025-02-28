LONDON, Feb 28 — The animated television character Peppa Pig, famed for her love of jumping up and down in muddy puddles, is to have a new brother or sister, the character’s mother announced yesterday.

Peppa Pig, the phenomenally popular children’s show which has been translated into over 40 languages, tells the story of Peppa and her family — Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig and younger brother George whose most treasured possession is his toy dinosaur.

But after two decades, life is about to change for Peppa and George with the arrival of a sibling later in the year, according to the message from Mummy Pig, voiced by actor Morwenna Banks.

“I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby. I’m due in the summer, and we’re all so excited,” Mummy Pig said during a special segment on Good Morning Britain.

She said Peppa and her brother had the “occasional wobble and worry” about the impending new addition to the family, but “they’re mostly so excited”.

“Every day they ask me how big the baby is. When is it coming? Does it like dinosaurs and muddy puddles? It never stops,” she added.

Created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, Peppa Pig first aired on the UK’s Channel 5 and the Nick Jr. Channel in 2004 and is now available in more than 180 countries.

The series was acquired by toy company Hasbro in 2019 as the part of their purchase of Entertainment One’s brands.

Mummy Pig is due to announce her pregnancy in the final episode of the current series which will air on March 30, coinciding with Mother’s Day.

Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn. — AFP