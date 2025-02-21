KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — After a strong showing with Deadpool & Wolverine last year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) returns with Captain America: Brave New World.

While the fourth instalment of the Captain America series has received mixed reviews and average audience scores, it has claimed the No. 1 spot at the local box office, proving the MCU still has some power left after the Infinity Saga.

But Captain America isn’t the only film to make your weekend worth watching.

For a thrill, dive into Indonesian horror with either Pengantin Iblis or Pengantin Setan, or check out the chilling Korean Dark Nuns.

Meanwhile, local favourite Close Ur Kopitiam continues to hold strong at No. 2.

Looking for more options? Don’t worry, Malay Mail has curated the best local and international films, series, music and books of the week to help you unwind and enjoy a chilled-out weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (February 13 to February 16)

Captain America: Brave New World Close Ur Kopitiam Pengantin Iblis Perayaan Mati Rasa Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force Pengantin Setan Money Games Dark Nuns Detective Chinatown 1900 Vidaamuyarchi

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (February 10 to February 16)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Cassandra: Limited Series BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar Solo Leveling: Season 1 Surviving Black Hawk Down: Limited Series Love Scout: Season 1 Squid Game: Season 2 Single’s Inferno: Season 4 Melo Movie: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Study Group Gadis Masa Running Man (2025) High School Return of a Gangster Family By Choice Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Guardians of the Dafeng Only for Love Taxi Driver 2 High school Frenemy

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (February 12 to February 19)

Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Kendrick Lamar — luther Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) yung kai — blue Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER The Lantis — Bunga Maaf ROSÉ — APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (February 12 to February 19)

Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita Insomniacks — Reminiscence The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah Amir Masdi — Nurcinta NAKI, Fahimi — Masa Black Hanifah — Hijab Rindu

Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top Songs — Malaysia and Spotify Carta Malaysia

Top 10 books of the week (February 7 to February 13)

Fiction

The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) The Crash by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi Publishers) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (Futabasha) I Am Not Jessica Chen by Ann Liang (HarperTeen) Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Piatkus Books)

Non-Fiction

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON) Saving the Planet by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Penguin Books) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Dr. Who?! by Lat (MPH Group Publishing) Declutter your Mind by S.J. Scott & Barrie Davenport (AcePremier) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop Books) Displaced in Gaza by Yousef M. Aljamal, Norma Hashim et al. (eds) (biblio press)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Jangan Kacau Aku Boleh Tak? by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Lembah Setan by Eqbal Mohaydeen (Buku Prima) My Role Model by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH