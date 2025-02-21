SEOUL, Feb 21 — Blackpink’s Jennie dropped her new single ExtraL at 2pm KST (1pm Malaysian time) today, marking the latest prerelease from her upcoming solo album.

The track features American rapper Doechii, who won Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammy Awards earlier this month.

According to OA Entertainment, Jennie’s agency for private projects, “ExtraL captures the beauty of living life confidently in one’s own way and enjoying every step of the journey.”

ExtraL has raked in over half a million views in less than an hour since its release.

Jennie, best known as a member of K-pop sensation Blackpink, made her solo debut in 2018 with Solo, which topped charts in South Korea and became the first song by a female K-pop soloist to surpass 900 million views on YouTube.

She has since expanded her career globally, making her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol and launching her own brand, ODD ATELIER.

Doechii, a rising star in the American hip-hop scene, gained prominence with her 2020 viral hit Yucky Blucky Fruitcake.

Blackpink’s Jennie and rapper Doechii are seen in the teaser video. — Picture via X/OA

She has collaborated with artists like SZA and has been praised for her genre-blending style.

Her Grammy-winning album, Pantheon, cemented her reputation as one of rap’s most innovative new voices.

The song follows Mantra and Love Hangover as part of the lead-up to Jennie’s first full-length solo album, Ruby, which is scheduled for release on March 7.

Jennie will promote the 15-track album through a series of concerts titled The Ruby Experience in Los Angeles, New York, and Incheon, South Korea.