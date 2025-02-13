SEOUL, Feb 13 – K-Pop stars in Jennie of popular girl group Blackpink and the girl group aespa have been announced as award recipients at this year’s Billboard Women in Music ceremony.

Billboard revealed that aespa will be awarded the Group of the Year title, while Jennie is set to receive the Global Force Award.

The annual event, which launched in 2007, celebrates the achievements of female artists, producers, executives, and creators who have made an impact on the global music industry.

Past K-Pop honourees include Twice in 2023 and NewJeans in 2024.

In its announcement, Billboard praised Jennie for her global influence, stating, “As a member of Blackpink, Jennie has dominated charts and stages worldwide. Now, as she prepares to release her debut solo album, Ruby, she has already achieved significant milestones with her singles.”

Her track Mantra, released in October, spent two consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, while her latest single, Love Hangover, peaked at No. 96, marking her highest position on the chart to date.

Meanwhile, Billboard highlighted the aespa’s expanding global presence, particularly following the success of their first full-length album, Armageddon, released last year. The quartet is currently extending their world tour, further solidifying their international appeal.

Billboard Women in Music 2025 which is scheduled to take place on 29th March at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles will also honour The Ángela Aguilar, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Megan Moroney, Meghan Trainor, Muni Long and Tyla.