SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 has unveiled its first wave of global music superstars set to perform during the race weekend.

K-pop icon G-Dragon will take the stage on Friday, October 3, marking his highly anticipated return to the music scene after years of hiatus.

Legendary British musician Elton John is confirmed to close out the event with a grand performance on Sunday, October 5.

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming months, adding to the festival-like atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Tickets for the event, including the newly introduced Marina Bay Grandstand seats, are now available for purchase, with single-day passes starting at S$148.

Singapore is the 18th race on this year’s F1 calendar, splitting the Azerbaijan and US grand prix.