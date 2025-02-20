KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Malaysian actress and singer Elizabeth Tan said she has gotten fewer flirtatious comments on social media since getting married.

The 31-year-old, who will be celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with Dr Ding Siew Jim this March, told Malay Mail she has also lost over 100,000 followers since getting married.

Fondly known as Lizzy, the multitalented artiste who is also known for actively engaging with her followers on social media cheekily admitted that she “kinda” misses her ex-followers.

“After getting married, I noticed a lot of my followers unfollowed; it’s quite sad seeing that. It affected my social media engagement a little bit since it's part of my income, but it is what it is.

“Eventually the news would come out anyways, better for me to just say it here, but do let them know I miss them,” she said.

She added that her husband also knew about the comments from some of her male followers, but claimed he did not mind it.

Tan is currently in a long-distance relationship with her husband who is posted for work in Perak.

“He is stationed in Tapah for two years, so I would see him once a month.

“But we like it, there’s space (for us) to miss each other,” Tan said.

Aside from that, the recipient of the Best Supporting Actress award at the 33rd Malaysia’s Film Festival will also be making a comeback in her singing career this year, and will be releasing a new music video for her upcoming single Rezeki in April.

The single and music video were completed last year, with Tan calling the latter the best of her 11 years in the music industry, adding that it will also incorporate some themes from the 1999’s cult classic film Fight Club.

Even without solely focusing on music, Tan’s discography includes a single almost every year since 2014, including hits such as Semua Sudah, Knock Knock, and Police Entry.