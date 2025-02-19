LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 – Keanu Reeves has expressed his excitement to reprise his role as John Constantine, as work on the highly anticipated Constantine 2 continues.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Reeves and director Francis Lawrence said that a script is in progress, and they are confident the film will move forward once completed.

“I’m aching to play this guy,” Reeves said, crediting fans for the cult following that made the sequel a reality.

Lawrence, who directed the 2005 supernatural thriller, revealed that various challenges, including leadership changes at Warner Bros. and DC Comics, had delayed the sequel for years.

The actor’s 2021 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he named Constantine as the character he most wanted to reprise, further fueled demand for a sequel.

Announced in 2022, Constantine 2 will see Reeves reunite with Lawrence, while Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay.

The original Constantine, based on DC Comics’ Hellblazer series, grossed $200 million worldwide and gained a dedicated fanbase over the years.





