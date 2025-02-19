ROME, Feb 19 — The Italian Ministry of Justice has authorized legal proceedings against Brian Molko, frontman of British rock band Placebo, over remarks he made about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a 2023 concert in Turin.

During the July 11 performance at Sonic Park in Stupinigi, Molko called Meloni a "racist," "fascist," and used an expletive, sparking applause from many of the 5,000 spectators, according to La Stampa.

The incident was recorded and shared widely online, leading to a police report and a formal complaint from Meloni, represented by a lawyer from Vercelli.

Prosecutors in Turin had been awaiting government approval to proceed with the case, as the charges involve contempt of institutions, which requires ministerial authorization.

If convicted, Molko could face a fine ranging from €1,000 to €5,000 for his remarks during the concert.

This case is the latest in a series of legal actions involving musicians in Italy, including previous investigations into hip-hop group P38 and anarchist song lyrics.