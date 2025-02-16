KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Malaysia’s oldest and most prestigious pop music competition, Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL), is set to return this Sunday, Feb 16, for its 39th edition.

The event will take place at the 16,000-capacity Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, where 10 finalists will compete for the coveted Best Song award, alongside accolades for Best Vocal and Best Performance.

AJL39 will also be broadcast live on TV3, starting at 9pm.

How AJL works

The competition features 30 Malay-language songs selected from TV3’s weekly music chart show, Muzik-Muzik. These entries go through a semi-final round, known as Muzik-Muzik 39 Semi Final (SFMM39), to determine the 10 finalists for AJL.

Finalists are judged on a scoring system, with 80 per cent of marks awarded for song quality and melody, while the remaining 20 per cent are based on live performances.

New 10-song format

For the first time in its 39-year history, AJL has reduced its finalists from the usual 12 to 14 songs to just 10 this year.

According to a report by entertainment portal HIB Glam, TV3’s head of broadcasting content, Marlia Zul Amran, explained that the change ensures a balanced representation of genres.

“We’ve chosen only 10 songs this year because, looking at the 30 songs in SFMM39, most were ballads,” she said.

“AJL is not just entertainment but a competitive platform. The jury and production team decided to select the 10 best and most competitive songs for the finals. We want the performances to showcase various genres rather than focusing on just one.”

This year’s jury panel will be led by KRU’s Edry Abdul Halim, joined by music experts Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, Efry Arwis, LY, Helen Yap, and Ad Samad.

AJL39 will be hosted by TV personality and actor Nazrudin Rahman alongside singer and actress Sissy Imann.

Singer Aina Abdul performing at Anugerah Juara Lagu 38 in 2024 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The finalists

This year’s finalists bring a mix of genres, including ballads, pop, rock, and hip hop.

Aina Abdul, a familiar name on the AJL stage, returns with her self-written and self-composed track Puas Sudah. Aina has been a finalist in the past five editions, winning the Best Vocal award at AJL38.

Newcomer Nadeera, a close friend of Aina, makes her AJL debut with Bukan Lagi Kita, written and composed by fellow contestant Hael Husaini and Iqie Hugh.

Marsha Milan (Hening Rindu) and Ernie Zakri (Aura) are also in the running, with Ernie aiming for her first AJL win.

Akim & The Majistret, winners of AJL30, return with Saksama, while Hael Husaini, the AJL33 winner, brings his upbeat track Diam.

Amir Masdi will showcase his vocal prowess with Sengaja, while Kugiran Masdo, featuring Aisyah Azizi, brings a 60s-inspired pop-rock vibe with Pujaanku.

Hafiz Suip, known for his hit Awan Nano, returns with Terus Bersinar, and this year’s sole hip hop entry, Risiko, features rappers Benzooloo, Ghidd Isobahtos, Meerfly, Tuju, and MK of K-Clique.

Risiko is composed by Apipapol, with lyrics by the rappers.