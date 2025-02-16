SEOUL, Feb 16 — Actress Kim Sae-ron died today at the age of 24.

A friend of Kim had visited her home in Seongdong, Seoul and called the police at around 4.50pm today, according to The Korea Herald.

Seongdong police at press time are investigating the cause of death but have so far found no evidence of a break-in.

Kim had been a rising star, debuting at a young age in 2009 with appearances in dramas that included and Hi! School-Love On, Listen to My Heart and The Queen's Classroom.

She also made her mark in films including 2010’s The Man from Nowhere and was last seen in the Netflix drama series Bloodhounds in 2023.

However Kim’s career was derailed after a drunk driving incident in May 2022 where she was fined 20 million won (RM61,546) in April 2023.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).