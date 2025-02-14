KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — The high-octane Indian Tamil-language action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, starring the iconic Ajith Kumar, has soared to the top of the local box office.

Loosely inspired by the 1997 American film Breakdown, it is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

It isn’t the only international blockbuster worth your attention, as you can catch exciting releases such as Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force in cinemas, or if you’re in the mood for a nail-biting thriller, the Indonesian film Perayaan Mati Rasa might just be the perfect pick.

Whether you’re spending the weekend with a special someone or enjoying a solo movie night, there’s something for everyone.

Malay Mail has you covered with a curated list of the top 10 local and international films, streaming series, music and books of the week for you to check out!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (February 6 to February 9)

Vidaamuyarchi Close Ur Kopitiam Money Games Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force Perayaan Mati Rasa Detective Chinatown 1900 Dajal: Satu Malam Dipedajal The Bayou OMG! Mom’s Big News I Want To Be Boss

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (February 3 to February 9)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar Squid Game: Season 2 Solo Leveling: Season 1 Love Scout: Season 1 Single’s Inferno: Season 4 Prison Cell 211: Season 1 Ms. Rachel: Season 1 Metro Crime Series: Season 1

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Study Group Gadis Masa Running Man (2025) Family By Choice Di Hatiku Ada Kamu High School Return of a Gangster The Tale of Lady Ok Namib Only for Love Guardians of the Dafeng

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (February 5 to February 12)

Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) yung kai — blue Kendrick Lamar — luther Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah ROSÉ — APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (February 5 to February 12)

Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Insomniacks — Reminiscence The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Amir Masdi — Nurcinta Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah Black Hanifah — Hijab Rindu Nadeera — Bukan Lagi Kita NAKI, Fahimi — Masa

Top 10 books of the week (January 31 to February 6)

Fiction

The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books) Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Faber & Faber ) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi Publishers) The Crash by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books) Powerless by Lauren Roberts (Simon & Schuster) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (Futabasha)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Misgovernance by Edmund Terence Gomez (Penguin Books) When Things Don’t Go Your Way by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene (Penguin Books) Malayland by Dina Zaman (Ethos Books / Faction Press) Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (Iman Publication) Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (KARYASENI)

