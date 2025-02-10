NEW YORK, Feb 10 — US President Donald Trump’s grudge against singer Taylor Swift is apparently still strong judging from his latest post on social media platform Truth Social.

He posted two videos, one showing him getting a warm reception from the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and the other, a video showing Taylor Swift being booed when her face showed up on the studio’s widescreen display or Jumbotron.

US President Donald Trump shared a composite of two videos, one where he was cheered at the Super Bowl and another where Taylor Swift received boos instead. — Social media pic

Swift is supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce who is playing for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Booing taylor swift as if she's playing on the field against 'your' team, even though she's just sitting there looking pretty, is loser behavior pic.twitter.com/yZ13tJbDwB — jade (@tsholyground) February 10, 2025

Tennis player Serena Williams who was at the event as a surprise guest during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show posted her support for Swift in an X post, telling her: "I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those boos!!!"

Previously Trump had declared that he hated singer Swift after the latter endorsed his rival in the US presidential race Kamala Harris.