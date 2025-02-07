KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Lunar New Year festivities are in full swing into the second weekend before the its curtains with Chap Goh Meh.
And the celebrations can be felt at local cinemas which have been bustling with a surge of Mandarin and Cantonese films, with the local production, Money Games, leading the box-office followed closely by Close Ur Kopitiam in second.
Singapore's I Want to Be Boss and China's Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force, adapted from the 16th-century fantasy novel Investiture of the Gods, are also screening in cinemas for an interesting mixed bag of goodies.
If you'd rather look to unwind and stay away from the festive theme, don’t worry, Malay Mail has got you covered with a compilation of the top 10 local and international films, streaming series, music, and books of the week.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 30 to February 2)
Money Games
Close Ur Kopitiam
Creation Of The Gods II: Demon Force
I Want To Be Boss
Detective Chinatown 1900
OMG! Mom's Big News
Soloz: Game Of Life
Queen Of Mahjong
Hit N Fun
My Best Bet
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (January 27 to February 2)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: Season 1
SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1
BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar
Squid Game: Season 2
The Night Agent: Season 2
Devil's Diner: Season 1
Single’s Inferno: Season 4
Love Scout: Season 1
Ms. Rachel: Season 1
Metro Crime Series: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Study Group
Gadis Masa
The Tale of Lady Ok
Running Man (2025)
Family By Choice
Guardians of the Dafeng
Namib
Di Hatiku Ada Kamu
Only for Love
Rented In Finland
Source: Viu Frontpage
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 29 to February 5)
Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
yung kai - blue
Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER
The Lantis - Bunga Maaf
Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah
ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)
ROSÉ - toxic till the end
Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 29 to February 5)
Tenxi - Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla)
Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
Insomniacks - Reminiscence
The Lantis - Bunga Maaf
Amir Masdi - Nurcinta
Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
Black Hanifah - Hijab Rindu
Andmesh - Anugerah Terindah
Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi
Mimifly - Angkat
Source: kworb.net and Spotify
Top 10 books of the week (January 24 to January 30)
Fiction
The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
Onyx Storm (The Empyrean #3) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)
Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial US)
Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)
Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)
The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi Publishers)
Non-Fiction
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury Publishing)
How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin’s Essentials)
Dr. Who?! by Dato’ Lat (MPH Group Publishing)
I’m Not Lazy I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Bonnier)
Declutter your Mind by S. J. Scott, Barrie Davenport (CreateSpace)
Stop OverThinking by Nick Trenton (AcePremier)
I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)
The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (Penguin Books)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)
Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)
Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (KARYASENI)
Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)
Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (idea kreatif)
Source: MPH