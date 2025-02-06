LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — Apple TV+ has announced KPOPPED, an eight-episode song battle series featuring PSY and Megan Thee Stallion, with music icons reimagining their biggest hits alongside K-pop idols.

The series is produced by CJ ENM and Eureka Productions, with legendary musician Lionel Richie and CJ Group vice chair Miky Lee among its executive producers. Apple TV+ made the announcement in a statement today.

“In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song,” Apple TV+ said.

PSY, who gained international fame with Gangnam Style, stars in the show alongside three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, who will also perform her hit song Savage.

The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Lionel Richie, Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, and Greg Foster. Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong also serve as executive producers, while Kiwoong Kim produces for CJ ENM. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs, and Bruce Eskowitz round out the production team for Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company.

Apple TV+ launched on November 1, 2019, as the first all-original global streaming service and has since earned over 500 awards, including for series like Ted Lasso and the Oscar-winning film CODA.

The release date for KPOPPED has not been announced.