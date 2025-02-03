LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Beyonce won the Grammy Award for best country album today for Cowboy Carter at a ceremony that served as a love letter to host city Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires that scarred a hub of the music business.

The superstar hip-hop singer said she was in shock to take the country award for her first venture into the genre.

The Beyonce album was snubbed by voters for the Country Music Awards in their nominations in September.

“Really I was not expecting this,” Beyonce said after she was handed the Grammy trophy by presenter Taylor Swift.

“I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years.”

Cowboy Carter was in the running for the night’s top Grammy prize of album of the year.

Beyonce has never received the album trophy despite going into Sunday’s ceremony with 32 career wins, more than any other musician.

This year’s Grammy festivities were revamped to be part awards show and part fundraiser for people affected by the wildfires, which were contained on Friday after killing 29 people and displacing thousands including many musicians.

Broadcast live on CBS, the show opened with an all-star rendition of I Love LA featuring Altadena-based band Dawes backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, St. Vincent and Brittany Howard.

“Tonight, we decided we are not just celebrating our favorite music. We are also celebrating the city that brought us so much of that music,” host Trevor Noah said.

Los Angeles natives and siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas followed Noah’s monologue with a performance of nominated song Birds of a Feather.

“I love you LA,” Eilish said from the stage.

Sabrina Carpenter won best pop vocal album for Short n’ Sweet, minutes after a performance of hits Please Please Please and Espresso on a set inspired by the golden age of Hollywood.

“I’m still out of breath from that performance,” Carpenter said as she accepted the trophy.

“This is my first Grammy so I’m going to cry.”

Doechii became the third woman in Grammys history to win best rap album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. As she accepted the honour, she offered words of encouragement to Black women and girls.

“Anything is possible,” Doechii said as she held her trophy.

“Don’t allow anyone to project any stereotypes on you.”

Grammy winners are chosen by the 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. — Reuters