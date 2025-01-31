NEW YORK, Jan 31 — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trafficked at least three women in his 20-year sexual abuse scheme, prosecutors said yesterday in filing a new criminal indictment against the incarcerated hip-hop mogul.

The three-count indictment contains no additional charges, but alleges he transported three female victims and commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally. Combs’ original indictment last September identified just one female victim.

Combs, 55, pleaded not guilty to the first indictment, and prosecutors asked that he be arraigned again. His trial is scheduled for May 5 in Manhattan federal court.

“Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial,” Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo said in a statement.

The indictment charges Combs with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office said Combs used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to sexually abuse women.

Combs’ alleged abuse included having women take part in recorded sexual performances called “freak offs” with male sex workers who were sometimes transported across state lines.

The new indictment alleges Combs abused his employees, and those who witnessed him commit acts of violence.

Prosecutors also said Combs enticed women with drugs such as ketamine and ecstasy, financial support, and promises of career support or romantic relationships.

The indictment added methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms to the list of illegal drugs Combs and his associates allegedly distributed.

None of the alleged victims was identified by name.

One victim is Combs’ former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, an R&B singer known as Cassie.

She accused him in a civil lawsuit of serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape, but settled one day after suing. Combs denied her allegations.

In a March 2016 incident that resembles Cassie’s description of an alleged attack, prosecutors said Combs was captured on a hotel security video striking and dragging a woman trying to leave a freak off.

Combs apologized last May after CNN broadcast the video, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has said the video was not evidence of sex trafficking.

“It’s our defence to these charges that this was a toxic, loving 11-year relationship,” Agnifilo said in a Nov. 27 hearing.

Agnifilo has also said the freak offs were consensual sexual activity.

Combs has been detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre since his arrest in September.

Also known during his career as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, Combs founded Bad Boy Records and is credited with helping turn rappers and R&B singers such as Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars in the 1990s and 2000s.

His career has been derailed since federal agents raided his Los Angeles and Miami Beach, Florida, homes in early 2024.

The indictment said authorities found drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant for use in the freak offs.

Combs also faces dozens of civil lawsuits by women and men who accused him of sexual assault and other misconduct. He has denied all wrongdoing. — Reuters