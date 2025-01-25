LONDON, Jan 25 — Singer Charli XCX, whose album Brat inspired a cultural phenomenon last summer, led nominations for the BRIT Awards on Thursday, with the Beatles also recognised with their first nod at Britain’s pop music honours since 1977.

Charli XCX received five nominations overall, including for artist of the year, dance act and pop act, while her single Guess, featuring Billie Eilish, is up for song of the year.

Brat, which inspired fans to film themselves dancing to its tracks and whose lime green cover look was adopted by US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’ campaign on social media after the pop star referenced her in a post, will compete for the coveted album of the year prize.

Its competitors for that award include singer Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism, jazz quintet Ezra Collective for Dance, No One’s Watching and indie rock band The Last Dinner Party’s Prelude to Ecstasy. All three acts have four nominations each.

Completing the best album list is Songs of A Lost World by The Cure, who were last nominated for a BRIT Award in 1993.

The band, also in the running for group of the year and best alternative/rock act, topped the UK charts with the album, their first in 16 years.

The Beatles, who were last nominated at the inaugural 1977 BRIT awards, were recognised in the song of the year category with Now and Then.

Billed as the last Beatles song, the chart-topping single features the voice of late member John Lennon and was developed using artificial intelligence. It also features parts recorded by surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as the late George Harrison.

The awards, which will be held in London on March 1, feature gender neutral categories with 10 nominees for both artist and international artist of the year, after organisers doubled the number following an outcry over an-all male list of best artist contenders at the 2023 awards.

Among the famous names nominated for international artist of the year are Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

One winner who has already been revealed is for BRITs Rising Star, which this year goes to Stargazing singer Myles Smith. He has three other nominations. — Reuters