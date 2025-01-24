KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Now in its third instalment, the adorable Paddington continues to captivate local audiences, winning over Malaysians with its humour and heartwarming charm.

For those who prefer thrills, Wolf Man is currently haunting cinemas, offering spine-tingling scares, while Tamil hits Madha Gaja Raja and Kadhalikka Neramillai are earning rave reviews from fans of international cinema.

As January winds down, cinemas are offering a diverse mix of films, but the entertainment doesn’t stop there.

Malay Mail has also curated the perfect selection of streaming series, music, and books to help you unwind and enjoy a weekend of relaxation!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (January 16 to January 19)

Paddington In Peru Madha Gaja Raja The Prosecutor Wolf Man Dongeng Sang Kancil Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Kadhalikka Neramillai Honey Money Phony Mufasa: The Lion King Utusan Iblis

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (January 12 to January 19)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Squid Game: Season 2 Single’s Inferno: Season 4 XO, Kitty: Season 2 Love Scout: Season 1 Squid Game: Season 1 Metro Crime Series: Season 1 Solo Leveling: Season 1 American Primeval: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Guardians of the Dafeng Family By Choice The Tale of Lady Ok Running Man (2025) Only for Love Rented In Finland Aku Tak Membenci Hujan Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Persis Boneka Running Man (2024)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (January 15 to January 22)

Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) yung kai — blue Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah ROSÉ — APT. (w/ Bruno Mars) Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER Gracie Abrams — That’s So True

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (January 15 to January 22)

Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Tenxi — Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku) (w/ Jemsi, Naykilla) Insomniacks — Reminiscence Amir Masdi — Nurcinta Andmesh — Anugerah Terindah Rio Clappy — Bunga Abadi Black Hanifah — Hijab Rindu Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Noh Salleh — Nirmala

Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top Songs — Malaysia and Spotify Carta Malaysia

Top 10 books of the week (January 10 to January 16)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi publishers) Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury) Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Pan Macmillan) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing) Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut) Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)

Non-Fiction

Saving the Planet by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Penguin Random House SEA) Your Fate in 2025: The Year of the Snake by Peter So (Forms Publications) Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee) How was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (GREY PIGEON) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Surrounded by Liars by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) Surrounded by Narcissists by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) The Colour of Inequality by Muhammed Abdul Khalid (MPH Group Publishing) Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Penguin Life; Illustrated edition)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif) Kita Cuma Kawan, Kan? by Auni Zainal (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH