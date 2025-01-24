LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Transgender cartel musical “Emilia Perez” topped this year’s Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement yesterday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

French director Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set movie, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most Academy Award nominations for a non-English-language film.

It was followed by epic immigrant saga “The Brutalist,” and show-stopping Broadway adaptation “Wicked,” which each picked up 10 nominations.

Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” and Vatican thriller “Conclave” bagged eight nods apiece.

Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles—the US entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards—was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on yet more new fires burning north of the city.

Even so, the glitzy Oscars ceremony is still set for March 2, capping months and millions of dollars of campaigning for golden statuettes.

“Emilia Perez,” in which a narco boss transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime, picked up nods for best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international film, as well as multiple song, score and sound nods.

Audiard told AFP on Thursday that he was “extremely thrilled” by the sweeping recognition.

The movie’s star Karla Sofia Gascon became the first openly trans acting nominee in best actress, and Zoe Saldana was nominated for best supporting actress.

Their more famous co-star, Selena Gomez, who has been criticized for her Spanish-language dialogue, missed out.

Nevertheless, the film easily surpassed the record for the most nominations for a non-English-language movie—previously held by “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Roma,” each with 10.

“I wonder if it’s becoming a trend—a desire to make films with different linguistic elements, unique actors, and distinctive themes,” said Audiard.

‘The Apprentice’

For best actor, firm favorite Adrien Brody was nominated for “The Brutalist” along with Timothee Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”) and Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”).

But in an unexpected pick sure to ruffle a few feathers in the new White House, the fifth and final spot went to Sebastian Stan, for his unsettling transformation into a young Donald Trump in “The Apprentice.”

The movie has drawn threats of lawsuits from the US president’s attorneys, particularly for a scene in which the then-property developer is shown raping his first wife, Ivana.

In real life, Ivana accused Trump of raping her during divorce proceedings, but later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

Jeremy Strong, who plays the youthful Trump’s sinister mentor Roy Cohn, was also nominated for his supporting role, edging out the likes of Denzel Washington (“Gladiator II”).

Meanwhile, in an intense race for best actress, A-listers Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman—who went all-out with their performances in “Maria” and “Babygirl,” respectively—missed the cut.

Instead, comeback queen Demi Moore, who charmed the industry with her Golden Globes acceptance speech for satirical body-horror “The Substance,” was nominated and is seen as the favorite.

Her rivals include Gascon, “Anora” star Mikey Madison, and Brazil’s Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here.”

“Wicked” lead Cynthia Erivo was also nominated for best actress, alongside her co-star and pop music sensation Ariana Grande, in the supporting category.

‘Hope’

Audiard was joined in the best director running by fellow French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance.”

The only woman nominated in her category, Fargeat told AFP it would give other female filmmakers “confidence” and “hope.”

“The most touching messages that I’ve received are from young women directors. It gives confidence, strength and role models,” she said.

The Los Angeles wildfires have cast a somber shadow on this year’s Oscars.

“This has certainly been a difficult time for Los Angeles, where many members of our film community industry work and live,” said Academy present Janet Yang at the start of Thursday’s announcement.

The Oscars gala in March will “pay tribute to our brave first responders,” added Academy CEO Bill Kramer.

The chaos and displacement caused by the California fires could have prevented many Academy members there from voting, Pete Hammond, awards columnist for movie trade outlet Deadline, told AFP.

He predicted the upheaval could have increased the influence of the Academy’s many overseas voters—who often opt for more artsy fare from outside of the US-centric Hollywood orbit.

And it was indeed a strong morning for international films.

Beyond “Emilia Perez” and “The Substance,” there was an unexpected best picture nod for “I’m Still Here,” set during Brazil’s 1970s dictatorship. — AFP