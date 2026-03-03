KOTA KINABALU, March 3 — Quick-thinking villagers stopped a train after it suffered brake failure along Sabah’s west coast route from Tenom to Pangi by placing a motorcycle trolley on the tracks.

Melalap assemblyman Datuk Jamawi Jaafar said the train, which was carrying teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pangi, departed Tenom at 7.30am when it encountered technical problems near Kilometre 134.

“Quick action by several villagers, who placed a motorcycle trolley on the railway track in order to force the carriage to a stop,” he said.

A video recorded by a passenger captured tense moments onboard.

Passengers – including toddlers – were seen huddling together and praying for safety.

Photos of the motorcycle and trolley placed on the tracks have also been circulating.

All passengers and the driver were reported safe following the incident.

The Tenom–Pangi train service is a vital transport link for west coast villagers and provides access to the popular Padas white water rafting starting point.

However, recurring disruptions have been reported over the years due to technical and maintenance issues.

“I urge the Sabah State Railway Department to conduct a full investigation into this matter and to take immediate measures to ensure that such an incident does not recur.

“I also call on the Public Works Department to immediately commence the Tenom–Pangi road project, which was approved by the chief minister earlier this year in 2025, and for which a contractor has reportedly already been appointed,” said Jamawi.