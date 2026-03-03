KUCHING, March 3 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade seized various frozen food products, onions and timber worth RM18.34 million through Op Taring Chiller, Op Taring Batas and Op Taring Libas conducted from February 1 to 28.

Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Lim Bak Phai said under Op Taring Batas, six foreigners and one local man were arrested around the districts of Serian, Sri Aman and Bau for attempting to enter Malaysia without valid documents and were believed to be involved in smuggling controlled goods and frozen food products.

“The seizures involve 3,200 kilogrammes of red onions, 300 kilogrammes of frozen food products, cash, mobile phones and several vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim said under Op Taring Chiller, 10 local men were detained in several raids in Saratok, Miri, Sibu, Kota Samarahan and Limbang, while the seizures comprised 136.4 tonnes of various types of frozen food products, a cold storage facility, a forklift, processing machines and several vehicles.

“Under Op Taring Libas in Selangau, two local men were arrested for allegedly carrying out logging activities without a valid permit. The seizure involved 26 logs and heavy machinery with an estimated value exceeding RM2 million,” he said. — Bernama