LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Joker: Folie a Deux was nominated for seven Razzies yesterday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

The flop musical follow-up to 2019’s billion-dollar-grossing Joker picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix — who won best actor at the Oscars in the first Joker film — is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

The film took in US$200 million — around one-fifth of its predecessor’s box office, despite being far more expensive to make — and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola’s confusing epic Megalopolis, and Dakota Johnson’s much-mocked superhero spin-off Madame Web.

Fawning presidential biopic Reagan and video game adaptation Borderlands equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted, a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.

Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies — or Golden Raspberries — were created as an antidote to the movie industry’s self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.

Nominations for this year’s Academy Awards will be announced tomorrow. — AFP