SHANGHAI, Jan 15 — Shanghai authorities have held “preliminary talks” with pop superstar Taylor Swift’s team over the possibility of her performing in the Chinese financial hub, Chinese media outlet The Paper reported yesterday, citing a city official.

Swift’s “Eras” global tour was the first to earn over US$1 billion (RM4.5 billion) in revenue after it wrapped up last year, with the performances credited as bringing economic benefits to locations across the United States, Europe and Asia.

The American singer did not perform in China, however, where she is also widely popular.

Zhang Qi, deputy director of Shanghai’s culture and tourism bureau, told the news outlet they had met Swift’s team in the city.

“As for whether it can take place in the end, we feel that it will have to depend on the market and the attractiveness of the city of Shanghai. But we are optimistic that they may be hope this year,” he said on the sidelines of a local political event.

Swift’s publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters