SEOUL, Jan 14 — K-pop agency ADOR has filed an injunction request to the Seoul Central District Court to prevent girl group NewJeans’ five members from independently signing advertising contracts.

The agency said the legal move aims to reaffirm its authority as NewJeans’ management agency, while a separate lawsuit over the validity of the group’s exclusive contracts with the agency proceeds reported Yonhap news agency.

NewJeans members claim that their contracts were terminated on Nov 29 due to ADOR allegedly failing to meet its contractual obligations while the company maintains that the contracts remain in effect.

“This decision was made to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers,” ADOR explained.

“Allowing unilateral terminations of exclusive contracts and independent activities without legal procedures could undermine investment in the entertainment industry and destabilise the K-pop sector.”