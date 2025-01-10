LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — As wildfires tear through the Los Angeles area, a number of Hollywood stars, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, and John Legend, are among those impacted by the devastating blazes.

According to People, Anthony Hopkins lost his home in Pacific Palisades, which was reportedly the same place where he frequently posted TikTok videos of himself playing the piano or preparing for the Oscars. A Daily Mail report noted that he had moved there in 2021, several years after his Malibu home was narrowly spared by the Woolsey fire in 2018. Hopkins also previously lost his London home to a fire in 2000.

Anthony Hopkins lost his home in Pacific Palisades. — AFP file pic

Billy Crystal, in a statement to CNN on Wednesday, expressed his deep sorrow over the devastation, saying words couldn’t capture the scale of the destruction they were witnessing.

“We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy.

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away,” he was quoted as saying.

CNN also reported that the family beach house of Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was ravaged by the fire. However, his representative confirmed that he and his family are safe.

Paris Hilton shared on Instagram that she discovered her Malibu home was lost while watching it burn live on TV, describing the experience as something “no one should ever have to witness.”

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she wrote.

Paris Hilton shared on Instagram that she discovered her Malibu home was lost while watching it burn live on TV. — AFP file pic

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”

Mandy Moore, who lives near the Eaton Fire, shared an update on her Instagram story Tuesday night, informing followers that she and her family of five had evacuated to safety. On Wednesday, she posted another update expressing grief over the devastation in her neighbourhood.

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants, levelled,” Moore wrote on her Instagram page.

She also shared that she went back to check on the area. Moore said they were able to park and walk up their street to take in the loss.

“Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not liveable but mostly intact.

“Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law — 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors’ guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong,” she wrote on Instagram.

Teen Vogue reported that Scary Movie star Anna Faris is another celebrity who reportedly lost her home in the Pacific Palisades. Also in the area, the home of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester was said to have been reduced to ashes.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at the Golden Globes last week. — AFP pic

Ben Affleck was also reportedly forced to evacuate, seeking shelter with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children.

Chrissy Teigen shared on Instagram Stories that she and her husband, John Legend, had to evacuate. She confirmed that the family, along with their four dogs and pet bearded dragon, had found refuge in a hotel.

Mark Hamill, best known for his role in Star Wars, posted on Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Marilou, along with their dog Trixie, had evacuated their Malibu home. The family moved to their daughter Chelsea’s house in Hollywood for safety.

A Bank of America is fully engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area. — AFP pic

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mom, also took to Instagram yesterday to announce that her “little bungalow on the water in Malibu” had been destroyed.

She described it as her “favourite place, my sanctuary, my sacred happy place,” and expressed how heartbreaking the loss was.

She also took a moment to thank “all the brave men and women in our fire department who risked their lives in dangerous conditions”.

“We thank you for your dedication and bravery and for saving so many lives. This could have been so much worse without the efforts of the disaster workers and first responders.”

Elle reported that Dove Cameron gave an update on her Instagram story about her personal situation and urged people to check in with their loved ones.

She wrote, “My hero cousin (who had evacuated to my apartment before our home became an evacuation zone last night) taking my cat and a few childhood memories. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out, we’re safe and we weren’t in the country when the fires began. Praying that our home stays safe as these fires remain uncontained and praying for everyone who’s lost everything.”

Dove Cameron gave an update on her Instagram story. — Picture via Instagram/dovecameron

Milo Ventimiglia told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, have lost their Malibu home.

The couple, who are expecting their first child any day now, had the nursery prepared for their baby, which made the loss even more difficult to process.

Struggling to hold back tears, Ventimiglia expressed how “heavy” it was to return to their home and witness the destruction. He explained, “You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house, and then you see your neighbours’ homes and everything around you, and your heart just breaks.”

The Hollywood Reporter also mentioned that Mexican director Guillermo del Toro had to evacuate as well, while other stars living nearby and at risk include Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Michael Keaton, and more.