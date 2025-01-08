KUALA LUMPUR, January 8 — Uncle Mike, the man who captured the hearts of Malaysians with his incredible journey of raising three adopted Muslim children, is now set to inspire even more through the silver screen.

Local production house Astro Shaw is bringing his story to life, shining a spotlight on Michael Tong Wai Siong — better known as Uncle Mike — and his unwavering love for Rafie Ahmad Fauzi and his younger siblings, Rasyid and Abdul Rahman. Since 2008, Uncle Mike’s selfless devotion has gone viral, touching lives across the nation.

He also received several awards in 2024 for his dedication and efforts, including the Exemplary Father Award from local NGO, Better Dads Malaysia, and the prestigious National Maulidur Rasul Award, presented by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

The upcoming Astro Shaw film, titled Abah Saya, Uncle Mike, will be directed by Ezrie Ghazali and is expected to hit cinemas on Malaysia Day this year.

Uncle Mike (middle) with his two children Rafie Ahmad Fauzi (right) and Abdul Rahman (left). — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

Speaking to Malay Mail, Uncle Mike said he was deeply moved and happy about Astro Shaw’s decision to make a film about him and his children, although he initially thought it was a prank when he first received the call from the production house.

The 56-year-old was initially reluctant to accept the offer and the spotlight that came with it. However, he later changed his mind after realising the positive impact it could have on audiences.

“Before I was approached by Astro Shaw, I did share my story with a reporter but even at that time, I was hesitant because we are just normal people and we’ve been this way for the past 16 years or so.

“We’re anxious about what could happen because we saw how there’s always a story in the news about people when they’re famous.

“But after meeting the reporter more than three times, some of his words stuck with me — he told me to do it for the country because our country really needs a story like this especially when there’s a lot of things happening lately,” he said, adding that everything still feels like a dream to him.

Uncle Mike hopes the film will set an example for Malaysians and further ignite the spirit of unity among people of all races.

The casts of ‘Abah Saya, Uncle Mike’

Uncle Mike film is expected to hit cinemas nationwide on Malaysia Day. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

In addition to revealing the title and expected release date of the film, it was announced that the movie will feature a strong cast line-up, including Andy Teh as Uncle Mike, alongside Idan Aedan as Rafei, Nor Merah as Rasyid, and Umar Syakur as the youngest son, Rahman.

Andy Teh, a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter turned actor, is known for his roles in several local films and series such as Pagari Bulan, Sangkar, and Pendekar Awang: Darah Indera Gajah.

Teh, who often stars in action films, said Abah Saya, Uncle Mike is his chance to showcase his range as an actor. He also admitted that Uncle Mike’s story moved him to tears.

Idan Aedan is no stranger to the local film industry, having appeared in several movies, including Dain Said’s Harum Malam, Anak Rimau the Movie, and Zombitopia.

Meanwhile, Umar Syakur recently won the Best Child Actor award at the 2024 Seri Angkasa Awards for his role in the local TV series Demi Masa.

The film will also feature additional cast members, including award-winning actor Chew Kin Wah, alongside Mandy Chong, April Chan, and Pauline Tan.

Abah Saya, Uncle Mike marks the feature film directorial debut of Ezrie Ghazali, known for his work on the local series Kiblat ke Syurga.

According to Ezrie, the film is currently in the pre-production stage, with principal photography set to begin after Chinese New Year. He shared that the story will centre on Rafei’s heartfelt journey — finding a loving home with Uncle Mike and reuniting with his two brothers.