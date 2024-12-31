SEOUL, Dec 31 — When Rosé of Blackpink apologises, you know something big has happened.

The K-pop star found herself in the middle of an unexpected viral moment when a South Korean mother took to Instagram to share her toddler’s unrelenting obsession with “APT.” , Rosé's chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars.

On Christmas Eve, Instagram user @closeto_u_ posted CCTV footage of her son’s room, revealing his dedication to the song.

In the clip, the toddler can be seen enthusiastically dancing and chanting the chorus — “Apateu, apateu” — for a continuous 40 seconds while his mum peacefully slept.

“Rosé, Bruno Mars... please save my son, who’s addicted to ‘APT.’ from the moment he wakes up to the moment he falls asleep,” the mother captioned the post.

Viewers were quick to notice the humour in the scene, with many initially mistaking the video for a loop until the flowing humidifier in the corner proved otherwise.

One user quipped, “I thought it was on repeat, but nope! This kid has more stamina than I do after a full night’s sleep.”

The video has since racked up over 15 million views and 1.2 million likes, sparking waves of laughter online.

Among the amused viewers was Rosé herself, who cheekily commented: “Oh my, I’m sorry, ma’am.”

While Bruno Mars has yet to respond, fans are already dubbing the toddler the unofficial “APT.” mascot.