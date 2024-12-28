KUCHING, Dec 28 — In a bid to make the Rock in the Jungle concert, happening tonight and tomorrow night at the Sarawak Cultural Village here, more accessible, its ticket prices have been reduced.

Originally set at RM238, the one-day pass is now available for RM188 — matching the early bird rate.

Expecting a turnout of 4,000 attendees per night, the event’s spokesman Zaini Zainuddin explained the price adjustment reflects the organisers’ commitment in giving back to the community and fans.

“Additionally, university students can enjoy an RM50 discount when purchasing tickets online by contacting the festival’s online consultant for a promo code and presenting their student ID at the entrance,” he said in a press conference at the Sarawak Cultural Village on Friday night.

The Rock in the Jungle concert marks a significant moment for Kuching’s music scene and features an electrifying lineup of local and international rock acts from Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

During the press conference, Zaini also outlined the schedule and lineup and shared that performances would take place on both the mini stage and main stage.

“We have selected 10 bands who are going to perform on the main stage and we have another 10 bands who will perform on the mini stage.

“The mini stage will start from 2pm-6pm at the Pancaindera Stage and the main stage performances will start from 7pm-12am,” he said.

Tonight, performances by JS Boy, Criss X, XPDC, Jemson and Sweet Charity will electrify the stage, while tomorrow night, BNB Band, Senseless, Candy, Edane and the iconic Wings will take to the stage to thrill concertgoers.

Beyond music, there will be an immersive experience with food stalls, local handicraft exhibitions and exclusive merchandise from participating bands and the event itself.

To address transportation challenges, shuttle services have been arranged from the junction at Damai Golf and Country Club and attendees are encouraged to use ride-hailing services like Maxim and Grab.

Looking ahead, Zaini hinted at the possibility of making Rock in the Jungle an annual event if the response this year is positive, drawing inspiration from the success of the Rainforest World Music Festival.

“Hopefully, because we have Rainforest Music Festival and we’re going to have rock as an annual event.

“It’s good for the state of Sarawak and it’s good because rock is connected, there are so many followers,” he said.

Tickets are available online at https://ticketmelon.com/kanzenarena/rockinthejungle or at the entrance of SCV on the day. — The Borneo Post