LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Despite blowouts in both Christmas Day games, Netflix drew a record audience of nearly 65 million total streaming viewers in the United States for the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans matchups, according to Nielsen yesterday.

The early-afternoon matchup, featuring the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs rolling to a 29-10 victory at the Steelers, drew an average of 24.1 million viewers, per Nielsen, while the late-afternoon showdown between the Ravens and Texans — a 31-2 Ravens rout — topped the earlier stream with 24.3 million viewers.

Per Nielsen, they were the two most streamed NFL games in U.S. history, with Ravens-Texans peaking at more than 27 million for Beyonce’s halftime performance.

Compared to last year’s Christmas Day tripleheader broadcast with CBS, ABC and Fox each showing one game, this year’s doubleheader didn’t experience a noteworthy decline.

In the first of a three-season Christmas Day partnership with the NFL, Netflix drew an average of 24.2 million viewers, compared to 28.68 million viewers in 2023.

Among viewers ages 18-34, Ravens-Texans was the most-watched Christmas Day game on record with 5.1 million viewers in the U.S.

“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement.

“We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyonce and the brilliant Mariah Carey.” — Reuters