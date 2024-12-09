SEOUL, Dec 9 — NewJeans performed on stage for the first time — since notifying their agency, ADOR, of their intention to end their exclusive contracts — at the Yoasobi concert on December 7.

According to Allkpop, the group refrained from mentioning the name “NewJeans” and instead each member introduced themselves individually by name, which caught the attention of the audience.

Fuelling the drama further, the usual display of the group’s name or logo was absent from the stage visuals.

Although Yoasobi briefly referenced “NewJeans” during their introduction, this was the only mention of the group throughout the event.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking intense discussions within fan communities.

Some netizens humorously described it as a “bizarrely tragic-comic spectacle”, borrowing phrasing from the Korea Entertainment Producers Association’s (KEPA) recent statement.

Others jokingly compared it to the English phrase “A.K.A.” (also known as), pondering if the members should now be called “A.K.A. NewJeans”.

Allkpop said the controversy surrounding NewJeans’ contract termination continues to grow with prominent entertainment organisations urging the group to retract their notice.